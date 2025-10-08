Digital arrest explained: How to protect yourself from virtual handcuffs

‘Digital arrest’ is a growing scam where cybercriminals impersonate law enforcement or government agencies, including the state police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). In some cases, they even pose as judges to make their claims appear more credible.

According to government data, so far in 2025, 17,718 cases of digital arrest scams and related cybercrimes have been reported, with losses totalling Rs 210.21 crores. In 2024, there were 1,23,672 cases, causing losses of Rs 1,935.51 crores.

These scams rely on fear and intimidation, manipulating victims into transferring money by creating elaborate scenarios suggesting illegal activity. Remaining calm is crucial.

It is important to remember that ‘digital arrest’ is not real and is entirely a scam.

Typically, the scam begins with a few phone calls, followed by a video call where the fraudster appears as a police officer, judge, or other official. They may use images of real officers or judges from social media to make their story convincing.

Victims are then shown fake arrest warrants, legal notices, or official-looking documents sent via email or messaging apps. Common charges cited include money laundering, drug trafficking, or cybercrime.

People often fall for these scams due to the natural fear of law enforcement, especially central agencies like the CBI, ED, or NCB.