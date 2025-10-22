AI not a reliable source of news, EU media study says

PARIS: Artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT made errors about half the time when asked about news events, according to a vast study by European public broadcasters released Wednesday.

The mistakes included confusing news with parody, getting dates wrong or simply inventing events.

The report by the European Broadcasting Union looked at four widely used assistants: OpenAI's ChatGPT, Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini, and Perplexity.

Overall, 45 per cent of all AI answers had "at least one significant issue", regardless of language or country of origin, the report said.

One out of every five answers "contained major accuracy issues, including hallucinated details and outdated information."

Of the four assistants, "Gemini performed worst with significant issues in 76 per cent of responses, more than double the other assistants, largely due to its poor sourcing performance".

Between late May and early June, 22 public media outlets from 18 mostly European countries posed the same news questions to the AI assistants.