Digital puppets of cybercrime: How AI is being used by fraudsters

The rise of AI has opened doors to innovation and also to exploitation. In the wrong hands, this tool has become a digital weapon, capable of breaking into organisations, manipulating systems, and even bypassing laws, all while its creator watches from afar.

AI this, AI that; ChatGPT this, ChatGPT that. It seems like not even a single day in the past year has passed without hearing the words “Artificial Intelligence” or “ChatGPT.”

Whether it is social media trends or workplace tools, AI has slowly spread its way across all spectrums of life.

While many worry that AI will replace human jobs, some professions have found ways to work alongside it, using it to their advantage.

As AI becomes more powerful and accessible, it is also drawing the attention of criminals.

According to a BBC report, the US-based AI company Anthropic revealed that hackers had “weaponised” AI to carry out sophisticated cyber attacks.

The creators of the chatbot Claude said their tools were misused “to commit large-scale theft and extortion of personal data.”

Claude was even used to help write code that facilitated these attacks.

In another case, North Korean scammers made use of AI to fraudulently secure remote jobs at Fortune 500 companies.

The company said that they disrupted the threats, reported the cases to authorities, and improved their detection tools.

Nonetheless, these incidents highlight a concerning fact: AI can be a powerful tool for cybercrime.