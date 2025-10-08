WhatsApp scams on the rise: How hackers exploit trust to hijack accounts

For many Indians, WhatsApp is more than just another app. It's a way of life, a digital hangout they can't dream of living without. But what happens when that digital space is no longer yours?

WhatsApp scams are a rising threat where cybercriminals exploit trust and familiarity to gain access to different accounts on the app.

These often begin when a person receives a message from a trusted friend whose account has been taken over by hackers. The conversation may start casually, with greetings and pleasantries, before the friend slips in a request: “Hey, I got a new phone and accidentally sent a code to your number. Can you send it back?”

Because it comes from someone trustworthy it doesn’t raise alarm. They share the One Time Password (OTP), unknowingly giving hackers full control of their account.

Once hijacked, the account can be used to target their contacts using the same trick. Like dominoes, friends and acquaintances fall prey one by one. Hackers can ask for UPI payments, personal information, or spread further scams, and even if the person tries to warn their contacts, messages sent from the compromised account can be deleted instantly.

This scam preys on trust and familiarity, tricking many unsuspecting people. After all, what harm could there be in sharing a simple six-digit code with someone you’ve known for months or maybe even years?

While exact data on WhatsApp hacks in India is unavailable, reports indicate that the number of victims is rising.

If you ever receive such a message, no matter how close the sender, never share your OTP. If you feel unsure, call the person directly to verify that it is really them requesting the OTP or any money.