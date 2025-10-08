WhatsApp scams on the rise: How hackers exploit trust to hijack accounts

For many Indians, WhatsApp is more than just another app. It's a way of life, a digital hangout they can't dream of living without. But what happens when that digital space is no longer yours?
WhatsApp scams are a rising threat where cybercriminals exploit trust and familiarity to gain access to different accounts on the app.
These often begin when a person receives a message from a trusted friend whose account has been taken over by hackers. The conversation may start casually, with greetings and pleasantries, before the friend slips in a request: “Hey, I got a new phone and accidentally sent a code to your number. Can you send it back?”
Because it comes from someone trustworthy it doesn’t raise alarm. They share the One Time Password (OTP), unknowingly giving hackers full control of their account.
Once hijacked, the account can be used to target their contacts using the same trick. Like dominoes, friends and acquaintances fall prey one by one. Hackers can ask for UPI payments, personal information, or spread further scams, and even if the person tries to warn their contacts, messages sent from the compromised account can be deleted instantly.
This scam preys on trust and familiarity, tricking many unsuspecting people. After all, what harm could there be in sharing a simple six-digit code with someone you’ve known for months or maybe even years?
While exact data on WhatsApp hacks in India is unavailable, reports indicate that the number of victims is rising.
If you ever receive such a message, no matter how close the sender, never share your OTP. If you feel unsure, call the person directly to verify that it is really them requesting the OTP or any money.
As always, when it comes to cybersecurity, prevention is in fact better than cure.
The most important advice for all WhatsApp users is simple: never share the six-digit code sent to your phone with anyone, no matter who asks for it or how they ask. These are almost always scams designed to hijack your account and will be used to target others for money or sensitive information.
In addition to this, there are more things you can do to protect yourself from such attacks.
Here are three essential security measures you should enable immediately:
Enable Two-Step Verification (Multi-Factor Authentication):
WhatsApp's two-step verification adds an extra layer of security. You can activate it by going to Settings > Account > Two-Step Verification in the app. This requires you to set up a personal PIN, and a six-digit code. Both will then be needed to move your account to a new phone.
Add an Email Address: Under Settings > Account, link an email address to your account. This helps verify your identity if you ever need to recover your account. While it won't stop a hijack, it can assist you in regaining access.
Set up a Passkey (if available): If your device supports it, enable Passkey to link your WhatsApp login to your device's biometric authentication, like a fingerprint or facial recognition. While convenient, this feature complements rather than replaces Multi-Factor Authentication, which remains your strongest defence against account takeovers.
However, should your WhatsApp get hacked, you can try contacting the WhatsApp support to recover your account. If someone believes they have fallen victim, they can contact the national cyber helpline at 1930 or report the crime to the police.
In today's digital age, trust is precious, and so is your online security. WhatsApp connects millions of lives, but remember it's only as safe as the precautions you take.
By staying alert, using the right security settings, and thinking twice before sharing personal details, you can keep hackers at bay. After all, your virtual world deserves the same care as your real one.