Festive sales are on, but so are scams: How to stay safe while shopping online

Festive sales are live and all online shopping websites are full of big discounts, flash sales, and great offers. From Flipkart’s Big Billion Days to Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, it is the best time to buy the items you have been waiting for. However, while you are busy shopping, scammers are also active. They try to cheat people who are not careful. Here are some simple tips to help you stay safe.

OTP scams

Never share your OTPs, passwords, or PINs with anyone. Even if someone says they are from your bank or a shopping site, do not trust them. A common trick is the OTP scam. Scammers call and pretend to be delivery agents or customer support. They say there is a problem with your order or payment. Then they ask you to share an OTP. If you give the code, they can take control of your account and steal money or your saved card details.