Festive sales are on, but so are scams: How to stay safe while shopping online

Festive sales are live and all online shopping websites are full of big discounts, flash sales, and great offers. From Flipkart’s Big Billion Days to Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, it is the best time to buy the items you have been waiting for. However, while you are busy shopping, scammers are also active. They try to cheat people who are not careful. Here are some simple tips to help you stay safe.
OTP scams
Never share your OTPs, passwords, or PINs with anyone. Even if someone says they are from your bank or a shopping site, do not trust them. A common trick is the OTP scam. Scammers call and pretend to be delivery agents or customer support. They say there is a problem with your order or payment. Then they ask you to share an OTP. If you give the code, they can take control of your account and steal money or your saved card details.
Some scammers also make fake delivery calls. They say your order could not be delivered and ask for personal details or a small delivery fee. During sale time, many people place orders, so they easily believe these fake calls are real ones.
Shop only on trusted websites
Before entering your details, check the website address. Real sites start with “https://” and have the correct spelling of the brand name.
Phishing messages
Scammers send fake messages through SMS, WhatsApp, or email. These messages may show fake offers or order updates. They also have links that open fake websites that look like real shopping sites. If you enter your login or card details, scammers can steal them.
Fake social media ads
Scammers also post fake ads on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media sites. These ads offer big discounts on popular items like iPhones or smartwatches. If you pay, the seller disappears and deletes the page.