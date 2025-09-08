China unveils plan to accelerate AI integration with energy sector for breakthroughs in key technologies

BEIJING: China on Monday unveiled a new plan to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with the energy sector to achieve breakthroughs in key technologies such as data, computing power and algorithms.

The plan was announced even as the new data shows the numbers of AI firms in the country surged to 5000 from 1400 in the past five years.

Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, released the new data at the World Smart Industry Expo in Chongqing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The date reveals the rapid growth of the AI sector in China which also enabled the country to make rapid strides in e-vehicles.