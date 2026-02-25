Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 series, its third-generation AI phone with privacy display features

SAN FRANCISCO: South Korean electronics major Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of its flagship Galaxy S26 series smartphone, its third AI smartphone, which the company says will provide the most intuitive and proactive AI experience to its users.

Like its predecessor, S26 series will also be manufactured by Samsung at its Noida plant in India, said an official.

Moreover, its Bengaluru-based R&D centre, the biggest outside South Korea, has contributed significantly to developing this latest series, which has three variants - Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra.

The new flagship phone, with its Galaxy AI features, is designed to simplify the tasks people do on their phones every day - right from managing plans and finding information to capturing and refining content, claimed Samsung.

It reduces the effort and number of steps required to get things done, said Samsung, which is aspiring to bring Galaxy AI features to 800 million devices globally in 2026.

The company is yet to announce the prices for the Indian market; however, some reports suggest it will start from USD 999 onwards, depending on the variants.

This will also help Samsung position itself in the super-premium smartphone segment, priced over USD 800 dollars, in the Indian market, where it is facing stiff competition from rivals such as Apple.

In S26, Samsung has introduced innovations in display technology.