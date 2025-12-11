Samsung leads as India’s tablet market declines 19.7% in Q3 2025

India’s tablet market shipped 1.33 million units in Q3 2025, which is a 19.7% drop compared to the same period last year, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. The market includes both detachable tablets and slate tablets. Detachable tablets grew 7.3% year-over-year, but this was not enough to make up for the large 29.4% drop in slate tablets. The overall fall mainly happened because commercial shipments went down by 53.5%, even though the consumer segment grew 13.5% year-over-year—its best growth in more than ten years.
“As advanced AI capabilities become more integrated, tablets are evolving into handy productivity devices, offering personalised experiences and more efficient workflows. At the same time, rising PC prices are expected to increase further in the coming quarters. In this environment, tablets are becoming a compelling choice for first-time buyers and a cost-effective option for government-funded initiatives, effectively filling the gap left by traditional PCs,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager, Devices Research, IDC India & South Asia.
Top five tablet brands this quarter
Samsung: Samsung kept its number-one position with a 37.5% market share in Q3 2025. It led both the commercial segment with a 49.7% share and the consumer segment with a 32.6% share. Its strong performance came from large education deals in the public sector and heavy inventory pushes to boost online sales.
Lenovo: Lenovo took second place with a 16.8% market share. It grew well in the consumer segment with a 19.3% share. The company used Motorola-branded tablets to attract young buyers looking for stylish and affordable products. Lenovo also improved its presence in enterprise orders, which helped its commercial performance.
Xiaomi: Xiaomi came third with a 15.5% market share in Q3 2025. It held a strong 21.8% share in the consumer segment. Its growth was supported by competitive pricing, exchange offers, and value bundles during big online sales.
Apple: Apple ranked fourth with a 9.2% market share. It kept a 10.6% share in the consumer segment despite tough competition from Android brands, and it held a 5.8% share in the commercial segment due to steady demand from enterprise and education buyers.
Acer: Acer was fifth with a 7.9% market share in Q3 2025. Its strong performance in the commercial segment, especially from education deals, helped it get a 26.4% share. Acer also maintained steady growth in enterprise orders, serving multinational companies.