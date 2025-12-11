Samsung leads as India’s tablet market declines 19.7% in Q3 2025

Top five tablet brands this quarter

Samsung: Samsung kept its number-one position with a 37.5% market share in Q3 2025. It led both the commercial segment with a 49.7% share and the consumer segment with a 32.6% share. Its strong performance came from large education deals in the public sector and heavy inventory pushes to boost online sales.

Lenovo: Lenovo took second place with a 16.8% market share. It grew well in the consumer segment with a 19.3% share. The company used Motorola-branded tablets to attract young buyers looking for stylish and affordable products. Lenovo also improved its presence in enterprise orders, which helped its commercial performance.

Xiaomi: Xiaomi came third with a 15.5% market share in Q3 2025. It held a strong 21.8% share in the consumer segment. Its growth was supported by competitive pricing, exchange offers, and value bundles during big online sales.

Apple: Apple ranked fourth with a 9.2% market share. It kept a 10.6% share in the consumer segment despite tough competition from Android brands, and it held a 5.8% share in the commercial segment due to steady demand from enterprise and education buyers.

Acer: Acer was fifth with a 7.9% market share in Q3 2025. Its strong performance in the commercial segment, especially from education deals, helped it get a 26.4% share. Acer also maintained steady growth in enterprise orders, serving multinational companies.