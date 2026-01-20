Inside China's buzzing AI scene year after DeepSeek shock

BEIJING: Before DeepSeek shook up the tech world and put Chinese artificial intelligence on the map, Wu Chenglin's own startup had nearly folded three times -- but in the past year it has raised $30 million.

The January 2025 release of a low-cost generative AI model from DeepSeek that performed at a similar level to ChatGPT and other top American chatbots upended assumptions of US dominance in the sensitive sector.

The breakthrough has galvanised China's AI scene, despite hurdles posed by rivalry with the United States, and fears of a global market bubble.

"It gave a lot of people confidence" that China's AI community previously lacked, Wu told AFP.

His venture DeepWisdom, whose flagship product is a platform for AI-powered software development, had struggled to stay afloat despite its popularity among programmers.

But as excitement around DeepSeek fuelled a boom in spending, Wu raised 220 million yuan in two funding rounds.