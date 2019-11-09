Soundscapes of India: Baithak-style musical evening

By Express News Service

Today’s Under the Banyan Tree on a Full Moon Night edition is celebrating the Soundscapes of India — both natural and man-made sounds which define this bustling, thriving amalgamation of cultures, languages and traditions.



The performers include jazz/blues Carnatic vocalist Aditi Ramesh and a multi-art presentation by Dastaan Live — an art-rock project. Popular RJ Sarthak (of 104.8 ISHQ fame) will take the audiences on an immersive musical journey while hosting the show. This monthly concert series toasts the amalgamation of cultures, languages and traditions through rich and diverse mix of artistes and sounds from across India, in a baithak style evening.

Tale of two artistes



The 90-minute presentation by Dastaan Live aims to be an imaginative and immersive experiential performance. “We compose poetry by Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Baba Nagarjun, Sahir Ludhianvi, Nazeer Akbarabadi and our show is multi-arts presentation using the poetry of these guys, including some of our own written material. There will be a live projection... it’s like watching a live documentary with music and visuals interspersed,” says Anirban Ghosh, Founder, Dastaan Live.



Through its presentation, Dastaan Live focus on issues of development, urbanisation and aspirations of urban population. “Space plays a very important role in our entire presentation. At each venue, space becomes a part of our performance. Here too, we will use the banyan tree interestingly, placing installations around it to make it a part of us,” says Ghosh, who will be playing Bass Guitar.

During her 55-minute set, singer, songwriter, musician and lawyer, Aditi Ramesh, 29, will present all her original compositions in Jazz and Carnatic fusion. Her pieces will talk about her life journey, from that of a lawyer to a musician.

Her song, Marriageable Age, talks about the pressure society puts on you when you turn a certain age. Another one is a commentary on her roots. Folders talks about how she has to compartmentalise her life because it is so chaotic. Significantly, each of her songs is different from the other.

Soundscapes



