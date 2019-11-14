The hills of Ponmudi in Kerala beckon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With rain taking a break and temperatures dropping, the picturesque Ponmudi is seeing an increase in footfalls. A 55-minute ride from the city through hairpins and a thick fog takes you to the magnificent hilltop, blessed by lush green mountains and cool breeze.

And, for adrenalin junkies, Ponmudi offers you a trek through the steep hillsides. The ideal season to visit is from July to December, from 8.30 am to 5 pm. Want to spend a weekend? KTDC’s Golden Peak provides you with a peaceful stay atop the hills. Express lensman Vincent Pulickal brings you glimpses of Ponmudi.