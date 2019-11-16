Home Lifestyle Travel

Conversations: An exhibition bringing a certain nostalgia by Kishore Labar

Pen and ink is Vatsala Khera’s signature style. Application of wash to her pen and ink works enhances the 3D effect of the images.

Artworks by Vatsala Khera(left) and Vasanthula Ramakrishna

By Express News Service

With the sole aim of bringing a certain nostalgia related to one’s life to the fore, the exhibition titled Conversations was developed. On view in Delhi, the show curated by Kishore Labar includes 30 artists who are showcasing their memories on the canvas. 

“Conversation was the basis of artworks. Art was started through conversations. When people used to live in caves, they used to communicate with drawings. The conversation sometimes goes on for hours and an artist creates a unique memory associated with each artwork. We have senior artists, young and emerging talents and even kids below ten years displaying their work,” says Labar.

Pen and ink is Vatsala Khera’s signature style. Application of wash to her pen and ink works enhances the 3D effect of the images. She is a keen traveller and many of her artworks are based on self-clicked pictures, on subjects inspired by her favourite locations such as, Angkor Wat, Leh and Varanasi.

Each of these works is a masterpiece in itself and brings out her eye for detail. The landscape of Varanasi is her favourite subject.

Anjali Kumar has painted something as ordinary as flowers but according to her this ordinariness has a certain powerful quality.


“I m nature lover so all my works are inspired by nature. The flowers for me are celebrations of beauty and nature. I firmly believe that there’s a powerful quality to floral paintings and they offer a visual delight like no other subject can. These are the reasons why I love paintings of flowers.”

Shivraj Singh finds his muse in the trials, turbulences and triumphs in the lives of today’s women. It is a subject he brings out very often. A woman trying to free herself from the clutches of society are the ideas that find expression in his works.  The way he has understood or seen things, despite all women in Indian society leads “handicapped existence.” He says, “It is the reason why I keep coming back to the issue. There is a strong urge in me to document this struggle. I played with clay to make earthen stove, I never had money to buy colours. I always played with earth and made objects out of it.” Due to his polio crippled leg he never got interested in any support. Art was his only companion and now his profession.

CL Meena is associated with the conservation team of various monuments for recreating of damage paintings. He has been retouching these frescoes for about ten years now. Due to the association with Mughal monuments, he has been influenced by the typical flower motifs of Mughal architectures and started using these in his paintings along with animals.   

Till: November 20

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, IHC, New Delhi

