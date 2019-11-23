 ‘With Love from India’ to pick passionate youth from Hyderabad for a US trip

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten passionate young men and women between the age group of 18-35 years can now dream of undertaking a 4,000 km road journey across four states and 16 stops across the US this March 2020 as part of the ‘With Love From India’ journey.

The announcement was made at the launch of the Hyderabad Chapter of Global Ambassadors for Peace through Tourism (GAPT), an international organisation founded to promote peace, tolerance and free-mindedness, at an event that took place on Thursday in the city.

“Travel and people-to-people connect can make the world a better, brighter and safer place for everyone. We believe that travelling makes the world smaller, creates peace and unity despite ethnic, racial, religious, and cultural differences. Travel is an essential vehicle on the path to peace and world unity,” said Tajamul Hussain, founder and chairman of GAPT. Dr V Srinivas Goud, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Government of Telangana, also said that the he would collaborate with GAPT to promote peace tourism in Telangana and globally.

He also launched the Chalo America pan India contest to pick youngsters for the March journey. The ‘With Love From India’ journey will accommodate 40 people along with the 10 chosen youngsters, a team of five from the GAPT team.

Chandana Chakrabarti, Chief Strategy Officer of the venture, told City Express, “ I have travelled abroad and I know how myths and stereotypes get busted when we actually connect with the locals there. We realise the common thread of humanity and our common quest for peace and happiness is the same for all. This 16-day journey is not just about visiting cities but also about cultural interaction, meeting mayors and governors for collaborations, dedicating peace parks etc.” The members can enjoy subsidised travel, the GAPT announcement said, adding that they will be able to travel for free after a few designated journeys.

‘Hyderabadis most aware of protein consumption’: says survey on Milk Day

It is observed that 80 per cent of consumers are aware of the need for protein in the diet for a healthy body and life, but 68 per cent are unaware of the daily requirement, and an average of 47% of people wrongly associate protein to a healthy heart and strong bones. Among the states surveyed, Telangana (Hyderabad - 68 per cent) is the most aware of the daily requirement of protein and Karnataka (Bengaluru – 5%), the least. Milk is considered a complete protein source by 75 per cent of the respondents, but only 32% of the adults consume milk. Among the people who responded, the protein awareness in non-vegetarians is more (37%) than the vegetarians (24 per cent), where 3/4th of the vegetarians are yet unaware of the daily protein requirements.

More shimmer & shine in Kukatpally now

Hyderabad-based jewellery brand Manepally Jewellers on Friday opened its third showroom in the city at Kukatpally. Upcoming Tollywood star Niddhi Agerwal unveiled the new store and displayed a few exquisite pieces for the visitors during the inauguration. “The collection features Kundan Jewellery, traditional and contemporary gold jewellery, bridal jewellery, fusion and platinum jewellery, said Murali Krishna and Gopi Krishna, Directors, Manepally Jewellers.