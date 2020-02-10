Home Lifestyle Travel

Welcome Wagon

According to tourism industry officials, Dubai and a few more cities in the UAE, besides Europe, the US and the UK, are top destinations for Indian tourists.

Published: 10th February 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from the Middle East, South Africa is also targeting Indian tourists after relaxing its Visa rules. 

Apart from the Middle East, South Africa is also targeting Indian tourists after relaxing its Visa rules. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The foreign travel industry in India is literally expanding. “Despite the slowdown due to rupee fluctuations, the Indian outbound numbers have been growing at an average annual growth rate of 10-12 per cent over the last seven years,” the World Trade Organisation said in a report.

According to tourism industry officials, Dubai and a few more cities in the UAE, besides Europe, the US and the UK, are top destinations for Indian tourists. Apart from the Middle East, South Africa is also targeting Indian tourists after relaxing its Visa rules. 

According to Jan Van Der Putten, Vice President Operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton, “To suit the needs of Indian visitors, the country has attractive packages and products suitable for any type of visit. Direct flights to Johannesburg and visa on arrival have further improved the arrivals and the tourism industry in Africa, and we have already seen strong demand from India as a result.”

“Exceptional quality, impeccable service and the warmest of welcomes, no one does hospitality like Hilton.” This is the motto behind Namaste, their guest offering designed to deliver a tailored experience for guests travelling from India to Middle East and Africa. Namaste is curated for the up and coming Indian world traveller and the programme caters to three major segments: destination weddings; meetings and conventions; and film shoots. Millennial travellers are looking to explore offbeat destinations and Hilton is aiming to cater to Indian guests heading to destinations like Doha, Ras Al Khaimah, and Cairo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Travel news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp