Welcome Wagon

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The foreign travel industry in India is literally expanding. “Despite the slowdown due to rupee fluctuations, the Indian outbound numbers have been growing at an average annual growth rate of 10-12 per cent over the last seven years,” the World Trade Organisation said in a report.

According to tourism industry officials, Dubai and a few more cities in the UAE, besides Europe, the US and the UK, are top destinations for Indian tourists. Apart from the Middle East, South Africa is also targeting Indian tourists after relaxing its Visa rules.

According to Jan Van Der Putten, Vice President Operations, Africa and Indian Ocean, Hilton, “To suit the needs of Indian visitors, the country has attractive packages and products suitable for any type of visit. Direct flights to Johannesburg and visa on arrival have further improved the arrivals and the tourism industry in Africa, and we have already seen strong demand from India as a result.”

“Exceptional quality, impeccable service and the warmest of welcomes, no one does hospitality like Hilton.” This is the motto behind Namaste, their guest offering designed to deliver a tailored experience for guests travelling from India to Middle East and Africa. Namaste is curated for the up and coming Indian world traveller and the programme caters to three major segments: destination weddings; meetings and conventions; and film shoots. Millennial travellers are looking to explore offbeat destinations and Hilton is aiming to cater to Indian guests heading to destinations like Doha, Ras Al Khaimah, and Cairo.