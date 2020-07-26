The Work Travellers  

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Move over staycation, workation is the new buzzword now.

Published: 26th July 2020

With work-from-home continuing for a while, armed with a laptop and a smartphone, this new workforce can set up shop anywhere.

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

Four months and counting, but there is some hope now for the travel-hungry. While the tourism industry is still recuperating, hoteliers and homestay and resort owners are gearing up for the new breed of tourists—the workation-seekers. With work-from-home continuing for a while, armed with a laptop and a smartphone, this new workforce can set up shop anywhere.

All they need is a good Wi-Fi connection, a sprinkle of luxury and a generous dose of prompt and hygienic service. Shalini Raj, Founder, Journey Weavers—a Delhi-based boutique travel consultancy—says, “Travelling post-Covid may not be the same. Homestays are becoming more popular amongst people who are planning a staycation.” We take a look at some places that are already open or about to open that can be your new office address.

Porcupine Castle, Coorg
The resort is offering a ‘workation’ package for guests. It comprises a 10-day stay, high-speed WiFi and a conference room—which comes in very handy in case of an entire office team working remotely from there.

Elgin Hall, Dalhousie
With its safety initiative called ‘We.care’, the property ensures that proper and sanitisation measures are undertaken. It encourages patrons to book the entire hotel for their stay.

Quest Adventure Sports Academy, Rameshwaram
Even during the lockdown, the homestay and academy was getting daily inquiries. It has requested all patrons to be ready with their Covid-19 certificates. All the activities at the academy are outdoors and it is planning to open with small numbers.

Surf Turf, Covelong
Currently closed, it is gearing up to open with a keen eye on government norms. It believes that since the activities offered here—surfing and standup paddling—require the involvement of only one person, it can easily maintain social distancing norms.

Taj West End, Bengaluru
The hotel is offering heritage walks with historians, high tea menus and yoga sessions to attract patrons. Their Urban Getaways package, designed for local residents, includes daily hotel credits, discounts on spa and salon services.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur
The luxury property by Lake Pichola in Udaipur has introduced ‘Drivcation’. This unique experience comprises a complete package for three nights and four days, including pick-up and drop in a luxurious BMW car.

Leisure Hotels Group, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
It has opened all its 27 properties across Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. Nainital, Corbett National Park, Ramgarh, Kausani, Rishikesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and Dharamsala and Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh have a ‘Special Worry-Free Staycation’ of five, seven, 15 and 30 days.

Zostel, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh
The group runs eight properties across the two states in Manali, Dalhousie, McLeodganj, Rishikesh and Mukteshwar. It is mulling 15-21-30-day packages at discounted rates.

