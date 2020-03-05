It’s time to tick your bucket list with Woovly

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Wish to taste the most exotic seafood or experience the most thrilling adventure activity? Woovly, a social discovery platform, is helping people create and achieve their bucket list goals. Founded in 2019, Woovly is the brainchild of Neha Suyal and Venkat J that has one million registered users. This app is an aggregator of people’s wish lists. One can create a bucket list or be a part of similar communities or simply write down an experience.

About starting Woovly, Suyal says, “I met Venkat at Stanford University, and we ideated this thing in 2015. Post that, we had three years time to quit our jobs and make it happen. Both of us are bucket listers. We researched and found out the two issues people were facing in the fulfilment of their dream lists. Firstly, people don’t have knowledge about the availability of a particular service at a place. Secondly, the service providers living in Tier 2 and 3 cities don’t have dominance on the Internet, which makes it difficult for people to reach out to them. At Woovly, we aggregate users, their experiences and bucket lists.” Of the 4.5 million aspiration lists that they have received in the past year, some were weird and others were heart touching.

Venkat, 44, who is a founding member of Quess Corp, says, “We get requests from people in India and abroad. There was a lady, who wanted to move into her house after having a baby. She had spent 35 years of her life living in a caravan. Sometimes, we get weird requests like a dinner date with Virat Kohli or Shah Rukh Khan or wanting to swim with sharks, which is impractical to do for us because we are a platform that enables and doesn’t fulfill the aspirations.”

Mostly they have got adventure and travel-related bucket lists in the past one year. “There are two kinds of people who join Woovly — those who know what they want to do and others who just have a vague idea. So, it’s a discovery and planning space that helps people choose their bucket list depending upon their age, location, and interests, and we start showing relevant content to people. Some of it is uploaded by our team and the rest is based on the experiences of the users,” says Suyal, 30, who was earlier associated with MNCs like HP and Quess Corp Limited. At this stage, they are just an information platform but by April they will be able to facilitate people with the best of deals too. “Our aim is to promote the most local activities. These last-mile service providers will be handpicked and verified for their services. This is what will make us different from platforms like MakeMyTrip,” she adds.