Explore the quaint little town of Karakala 

Nestled close to the mighty Western Ghats, Karakala is a quaint town located in Karnataka’s south Canara region. Located about 35 km from Udupi, Karakala derives its name from the Kannada word karikallu (meaning black stone), since black granite is found in abundance in the region. While it is more often seen as a pit stop or gateway to several pilgrimages such as Udupi, Kalasa, Sringeri and Kollur, several religion shrines can also be found within the town itself.

Nerve centre of Jainism Karakala dates back to the 10th century but gained significance during the 13th-16th centuries, when it came to be known as Pandya Nagari. Jainism was the key religion in this period. Under the reign of King Veera Bhairav, who commissioned the construction of Jain Basidis or Jain temples in the town, Jainism grew rapidly in the region. Today, Karakala boasts of as many as 18 Jain Basidis of which the Chaturmukha Basadi is most famous. Consisting of four identical and symmetrical faces, this temple was built in 1586 AD by King Immadi Bhairava (Bhairava II). The architecture follows the Vijayanagara style with four identical doorways in four directions that lead to the sanctum sanctorum or Garbhagriha. There are 108 exquisitely carved pillars in the passage leading to the Garbhagriha, which houses four black stone statues of the 24th Tirthankara.

Apart from the Jain temples, Karakala is famous for the Gommateshwara statue also known as Gommata. The statue stands tall at a magnificent 42 feet and dates back to 1432. Alternatively called Bhagawan Bahubali, the Mahamastakabhisheka or anointing ceremony is held for the deity once every two years. A resplendent event that is a riot of colours, the ceremony involves bathing the statue with offerings like milk, ghee, saffron and flowers. Needless to mention, the event draws people from all over the world. The statue is located atop a rocky hill, which offers stunning views of the surrounding paradise.

Holy divinity at Attur Among other religions, Christianity has also found its way into this nondescript but holy town. Located on the outskirts of Karakala is St. Lawrence shrine or Attur church that attracts visitors from not only all over the world but also from all faiths. Believed to be a place of miracles and extraordinary power, the church dates back to 1759. The shrine of St. Lawrence is believed to have special powers of intercession with God. It is said that pilgrims who come here with faith and devotion are never disappointed. Recently, renovated to accommodate the increasing number of devotees, the church complex has twin gates at the entrance and encases a holy water body called the miracle pond.

Other places of worship Karakala is also famous for Hindu temples such as Sri Venkataramana Temple built in 1537 by the Gaur Saraswat Brahmin community, who migrated from Goa to escape the atrocities of the Portuguese. The temple is also known as Padutirupathi as it lies west to Tirupati and follows all customs similar to that of the temple. Karakala Anathapadmanabha temple is another ancient temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is located at a distance of just about one kilometre from the Chaturmukha Basadi.

Local flavours One can find authentic flavours of both Mangalorean and Udupi cuisine in dishes such as goli bajjis (refined flour fritters) and neer dosas (soft dosas made from rice and coconut) as well as typical Konkani offerings like kulitha saaru (a flavourful stew or rasam made from horse gram) that is paired with rice. The local markets can be found brimming with betel nuts and Udupi mattu gullas—some of the popular local crops. The latter is a variety of green brinjal which has attained a GI tag in 2011.