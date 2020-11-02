STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid COVID work-from-home set up

He quit his job as a product manager at a Noidabased company, and took the plunge of turning his passion of travel photography into a fulltime job.

Published: 02nd November 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.

Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.

By Express News Service

For Delhi-based professional, Sidharth Sharma, the first stop after travel restrictions were lifted has been Nainital, Uttarakhand.

“I had been planning this 8-10 days trip with family and friends for a long time. I was feeling quite stuck in Delhi.” Sharma has found a place with steady WiFi.

So, he works in the day on weekdays, and reserves the evenings for exploring the place.

“I have come here after 25 years, and it is exciting to discover how the city’s landscape has changed. I often see police stopping people who are not wearing face masks,” says Sharma, in a conversation with The New Indian Express

Meanwhile, Siddharth Singh permanently relocated to Manali, Himachal Pradesh, in the pandemic. He quit his job as a product manager at a Noida-based company, and took the plunge of turning his passion of travel photography into a full-time job.

Siddharth Singh

Singh says, “Working continuously from home for several months, without getting to go out, added a kind of mental pressure that needed to be released. As a travel photographer, I used to go out on the weekends to work in a different environment, which helped me release the work stress. The move to Manali helped me realise my dream of living in the mountains, and work from a stress free environment.” After the move, Singh admits to have become more focused and relaxed.

“With a beautiful view in front of me, I can breathe fresh air and work for longer hours. I have the flexibility to roam and work simultaneously as the places have adapted their facilities to serve a nomadic lifestyle. Sometimes, I go to a nearby café and work, and sometimes it’s an open field where I can set up my portable Hotspot.”

Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.

“I am very curious about new cultures and the lifestyle of different states. Here, I have learnt about local food processing and even attended a local Himachali marriage! All of this has made my life more interesting.” Shahi says the locals have made her feel at home. “Yes, the locals fear about the spread of Covid-19 from those who come from the cities, but they have welcomed me with both happiness and precautions.” Like Singh, for product manager, Devyani Gupta, 27, remote working and location-independent work has always been a dream.

“I am not worried about taking leaves and managing holidays to go on my dream trip. When the state travel restrictions started easing up, I temporarily shifted my base from Bengaluru, where I was confined in the four walls of my apartment, to Manali,” says Gupta. She already has different workstations within the city. “I work from my balcony or walk to the nearby cafés and set up my workstation there. I can plan for short trips around Manali every weekend. After moving to the mountains, my routine has automatically changed without much effort. I wake up early in the morning and go to bed early at night. I go for a walk in the sun, I have started exercising, and in general I have become much more active after shifting here.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Working from hills Work from home COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp