Travel for Immunity: Wellness tourism gets boost amid COVID-19 crisis

With health being the primary focus, wellness tourism is getting a major fillip.

Published: 06th September 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Relaxing getaways with holistic healing are winning the day

By Bindu Gopal Rao
Express News Service

The dream of travelling afar is going to remain a dream for some more time. But not for India’s fast-growing wellness tourism industry. Immunity retreats are salvaging the day when it comes to offering holidays that are safe while being enjoyable.

And the fact that wellness tourism is slated to grow at an average annual rate of 7.5 percent by 2022, according to a report by Global Wellness, the rest of the year and early next year is going to be all about relaxing getaways with holistic healing as the main attraction. Here are some options worth considering.

Balancing Doshas

Niraamaya Retreats has collaborated with Daivam Wellness to introduce the Immunity Rejuvenation Programme at Kovalam, Thekkady, designed by a team of functional doctors. They bring together the understanding of science-backed natural therapies, their effects on the human physiology, as well as the role of psychology and mindfulness practices, to balance the human immune system.

"In Ayurveda, the objective of immunity-boosting is achieved through Rasayana, Vajikarana and Ojovardhaka therapies. Rasayana and Vajikarana medications enhance the immune system by using immuno-modulatory agents of herbal origin. The Ayurvedic concepts of Vyadhi Kshematwa, Ojas and Bala are the primary focus areas. The therapeutic strategy of this approach is to enhance the body’s natural resistance to disease-causing agents rather than directly neutralising the causative agent," says Niraamaya Retreats CEO Manu Rishi Guptha.

Stay Strong

Dharana at Shillim, near Pune, has the Dharana Rasayana Retreat that can be experienced for five or seven nights. "Along with immunity, it aids mental and physical strength, thus preventing the onset of ailments or diseases. It addresses the detrimental effects of degenerative lifestyle elements such as improper sleep, unhealthy diet and activities through a goal-based integrative programme and constant counselling. It encompasses holistic methodologies of Ayurveda, dietetics, conflict resolution and exercise physiology to optimise cell vitality, tissue repair and immune enhancement," says Dr Arun Pillai, Wellness Director, Dharana at Shillim.

Immunity in a Package

The Super Immunity Programme curated with experiential knowledge from traditional medicine schools of Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Yoga and Traditional Chinese medicine with evidence-based knowledge of fitness, nutrition, physiotherapy and functional medicine is being offered at Atmantan Wellness Centre in Mulshi, near Pune.

"We provide consultations, body composition analysis, postural assessment, fitness and holistic classes, yoga therapy, outdoor activities, breathing and meditation classes for boosting immunity and improved sleep. Health talks on therapeutic food, herbal medicines, naturopathy treatments and therapies are discussed," says Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at the Centre. 

Holistic Ayurveda

Meditation and yoga practices that improve adaptive and innate systems along with a symbiotic diet aimed at enhancing the gut health contribute to overall immunity. The Sattva Immunity Package offered by The Tamara Coorg is a holistic Ayurvedic experience for guests looking for a truly special wellness vacation.

At-home Wellness

The concept of a healthy body and strong immune system has always been of great importance and you can also opt for immunity solutions at home. At Indus Valley Ayurvedic Center (IVAC) in Mysore, the team has come up with an immunity-boosting Home Detox Kit. "The kit helps eliminate toxins, improves metabolism, balances the energy levels and strengthens the immune system," says Dr Talavane Krishna, Founder and President, IVAC.

Note: All wellness retreats listed here are open for tourists after showing a COVID negative certificate from 48 hours prior to checking in. No need for quarantine.  

