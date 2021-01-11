Top five reasons why you should consider having a 'staycation' now

Anuja Pandey By

BENGALURU: Staycations have been the hottest trend this year with Covid-19 creating a new normal.

The idea of a perfect weekend getaway with family, complete with cooking, playing indoor sports, reading and spa dates is pure luxury.

This detox can be mentally rejuvenating, and can uplift spirits. Here are top reasons to choose a staycation:

1. Money matters: Travel expenses, as well as long-haul holidays, are a thing of the past. A briefer, quicker alternative to open your senses and breathe some positive chi into the system is what people are looking for now. A holistay is the order of the day with contactless billing, and safety measures in a sanitised environment.

2. Easier to plan: A staycation has been the best refuge for those who want to holiday without the trouble of travelling out in these times when there is looming worry. Choosing to be in a good farmhouse or hotel nestled in the city is like opting for an oasis of tranquility.

3. Work-cation: Don’t take off from work. Instead go for offerings such as ‘Wellness on the Go’ that are being offered by city hotels. A layover, when time is limited, calls for a daycation where you can also indulge in some local cuisine. Amaan Kidwai, general manager, ITC Gardenia, says, “With work from home being a norm these days, many of our guests are looking to work from a place which gives them a sense of safety along with good connectivity. Our day-use package has been created with relevant inclusions like complimentary Wi-Fi, and boardroom usage, facilities that a discerning business guest is looking for. In addition to using the room, one can also indulge in specially-crafted food and beverage offerings which can be availed through the day.”

4. Quality time to relax: ‘Spa-cations’ or you can call them a brief health retreat for just a day. Shangri-La Hotel, Bangalore offers a full day of detoxing with immunity boosting shots followed by a body massage with acupressure. It’s a day’s ‘spicnic’ which also includes exotic cheese and fruit platters, a satvic menu, a reiki consultation and lunch by the pool side. “Guests are looking for a ‘home away from home’ experience. They are seeking experiences that instill a sense of well-being and relaxed pampering with curated dining experiences, which include time at the space and wellness inclusions. We have curated staycations that have local cultural tours within Bengaluru and Karnataka, with guided itineraries to Mysuru, Kabini, Hampi and more such destinations,” says Amitabh Rai, general manager, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore.

5. Revenue to local economy: Restaurants, hotels and shops benefit more from local businesses which is the need of the hour. Discovering and rediscovering the beauty of your own city, going to artisans’ markets, etc. boost the health of the economy, and also love for the place we live in.

This year is all about being a nomad rather than globetrotting. When you can absorb the culture and soak in the sun in the luxury of your own city, then why look further?

(The writer is a social media influencer)

