STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

South Central Railway, IRCTC and airlines launch combo packs to boost domestic tourism

Keeping COVID-19 situation in mind, SCR has allocated isolation bogeys in each train in case any member of the group becomes symptomatic, and sanitisation kits will be given out to all members.

Published: 13th January 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Passengers heading home for Sankranti wait to board trains at Secunderabad Railway Station

Passengers heading home for Sankranti wait to board trains at Secunderabad Railway Station. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IRCTC and South Central Railway (SCR) have teamed up with various low cost private airlines such as Indigo, TruJet, and SpiceJet, to give a boost to domestic tourism in a post COVID-19 era.

In addition to this, SCR and IRCTC, have also developed economic packages for all the five South Indian States and major pilgrimage locations, ranging anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 8000. The package will include stay, food, and visit to tourist locations with a guide.

Keeping COVID-19 situation in mind, SCR has allocated isolation bogeys in each train in case any member of the group becomes symptomatic, and sanitisation kits will be given out to all members at every stop.

Speaking at the press conference, officials from IRCTC said, "We have arranged full trains for famous pilgrimage centres including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gaya, Puri, Bhubaneshwar, Srisailam, Kanyakumari, Madurai, and Tiruchirapalli."

 The economic packages include stay in dormitories, while the domestic air packages that are more expensive include stay in three star hotels.

Special pilgrimage packages to boost footfall

The trains to pilgrimage centres will have 18 coaches, of which 14 are sleeper coaches, under the economy category, and one three tier AC coach under comfort category. People can book tickets online. There is also an LTC discount for Central government employees. Every passenger will be provided with a sanitisation kit which will include gloves, sanitisers and other essentials items, said the IRCTC officials at a press conference

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway IRCTC Domestic tourism TruJet
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp