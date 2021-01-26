STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Travel

Study sheds light on in-flight transmission risk of coronavirus during long-haul travel

The research, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, assessed 86 passengers who travelled on a flight from Dubai.

Published: 26th January 2021 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Despite diagnostic testing of passengers before the departure of international flights, instances of in-flight transmission of the novel coronavirus are likely, says a study that assessed people who travelled aboard a plane from Dubai to New Zealand.

The research, published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases, assessed 86 passengers who travelled on a flight from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, that arrived in New Zealand on September 29, and found that seven were positive for the infection.

In the study, the scientists, including those from the University of Otago in New Zealand, assessed information about the journeys of the passengers, their disease progression, and virus genomic data to determine the potential source of infection of these travellers.

According to the researchers, the passengers had begun their journeys from five different countries before a layover in Dubai, and pre-departure test results were negative for five of the travellers.

They said during the flight, and before departure in Dubai airport, mask use was not mandatory -- with five passengers self-reporting that they used masks and gloves while on the airplane, and two reporting that they did not.

The study noted that the seven passengers had been seated within four rows of each other during the nearly 18-hour flight from Dubai to Auckland.

"None of the passengers reported having been in close contact at the Dubai airport," the scientists wrote in the study.

All 86 passengers on the flight underwent mandatory managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) for 14 days and diagnostic testing for the coronavirus on day three, and again on day 12 if the previous test result was negative, the study noted.

The scientists also determined the lineage of the viral genomes obtained from the seven passengers.

According to the researchers, one of the passengers, who was the first among the seven to experience symptoms on October 1 was "consistent with having been infectious while on flight", and the second person to experience symptoms was this person's travel companion.

They said the third individual to test positive was asymptomatic, while symptom onset and positive test result dates for three other passengers were "consistent with in-flight transmission."

Based on the date of symptom onset, the researchers believe one of the seven passengers may have been infected during their stay with an infected passenger at the MIQ facility, where they resided in the same room.

"Evidence of in-flight transmission on a flight from the United Arab Emirates to New Zealand is strongly supported by the epidemiologic data, in-flight seating plan, symptom onset dates, and genomic data for this group of travelers who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2," the scientists wrote in the study.

The researchers believe the findings present a likely scenario of SARS-CoV-2 transmission events during a long-haul flight.

"These transmission events occurred despite reported in-flight use of masks and gloves," they noted.

Citing the limitations of the study, the scientists said the data does not definitively exclude an alternative exposure event, "such as virus transmission at the Dubai airport before boarding."

"However, the close proximity of the relevant passengers on board suggests that in-flight transmission is plausible," they wrote in the study.

The study also noted that the environmental control system (ECS) of the flight, which provides air supply, thermal control, and cabin pressurisation for the crew and passengers was inoperative for nearly 30 minutes during its two-hour refuelling stop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Even with pre-departure testing, social distancing, and personal protective equipment used in-flight, the scientists believe the findings underscore the importance of considering all international air travellers as being potentially infected with the coronavirus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Long trip safety COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp