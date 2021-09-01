STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Let the wall do the talking

Representational image of home interiors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  One of the most common hiccups people face while decorating their homes or offices is designing their walls. While some opt for traditional paintings, some get creative and try out an aesthetic interior, one of these being a gallery wall — a curated display of photographs, artworks, artefacts or handicrafts creatively arranged on a wall. Interior stylist Mandakini Rao shares with CE a few points on the aesthetic appeal of a gallery wall and how it can be decorated. 

What is a gallery wall
It is a curated display of photographs, posters or prints, artworks, artefacts or handicrafts that are creatively arranged on a wall or at a corner of the house or office space. It is an expression of the resident’s interests and life. A gallery wall is a fun alternative to using paint or wallpaper and provides an easy way to update interiors and transform plain walls into something lively. 

The point of a gallery wall 
A gallery wall brings character and personality to a space. It brings together your favourite pieces which showcase who you are, and creates a focal point in your home. It encompasses personal treasures that are hung in a group and adds an endless visual interest.

Things to keep in mind while creating a gallery wall 
Often, the hallway or living room or the walls beside the staircase are decorated, but a gallery wall can be made anywhere. It can be above a bed, around windows and doors too. However, there are a few points to remember. You have to ensure that the gallery matches the theme of the room. You have to set a mood while arranging and designing, and ensure it syncs with the decor, lighting and furniture. There has to be one common element between all your pieces, it could be the same frame, colour, shape, pattern or theme. This ensures harmony and makes it look appealing. You should avoid filling every inch of space.

Decorate it
You can use mirrors, photos, paintings, clocks, wood work, handicrafts, postcards, jewellery, antique collections, plants, ceramic plates, jute hangings, etc. Add a few accents or souvenirs to the room decor.

Now, make a gallery wall

  • Choose a spot for your gallery wall
  • Pick a colour scheme and tone
  • Draft the gallery wall. You can get layout ideas off the internet
  • Collect and curate the artwork
  • Place the framed work in the desired layout in front of the wall and visualise
  • Hang them all
     

— (Compiled by Misha Rajani)

