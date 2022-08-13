Experiencing art through travel: 'Latitude 28' director Bhavna Kakar tells us more

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Bhavna Kakar has always travelled with the sole objective to explore the art world in its true form—whether it is to witness the ornate carvings on the rocks at Bhopal’s Bhojeshwar Temple or to understand artistic approaches and indulge in conversations with creative minds at the Documenta fifteen in Kassel, Germany. In this interview, the art historian and curator who is also the founder and director of the Lado-Sarai-based gallery, Latitude 28, gets candid about her travel experiences and more. Excerpts…

On her favourite childhood memory…

I have a lot of travel memories from my childhood because my father was in the army. I was born in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir. I grew up in Chandigarh and then we were in Bhopal.

My favourite childhood memory is visiting the Bhimbetka Caves, which is located outside Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh. I was around six at that time. I also remember going to the Bhojeshwar temple sometime later. Of course, these memories were kept alive because my parents would talk about them and discuss the stories about those places.

On how travel inspires work…

The art which I see around the world is what I bring back in my work. I travel for art; I don’t make art a subsidiary of travelling. But, if there is an exhibition happening somewhere in the world, I am willing to go there, and I will plan my entire itinerary in a way that art takes priority. Take, for instance, the years Documenta Fifteen (it happens once in five years) or Venice Biennale (once in two years) happen. I plan my trips in such a way that I get to visit them. I am a complete art buff and I bring that into my work.

On her latest travel memory…

I have just returned from Europe. It was my first trip after COVID and I was there for a month. I went to the Venice Biennale and Documenta fifteen. I spent about 15 to 20 days in Switzerland as well. This has been a wonderful art pilgrimage that I had in Europe. What inspired me on this trip was my visit to the Outsider Art Museum, Amsterdam, and how little is known about outsider art in India.

I also saw site-specific sculptures in Engadin, Switzerland. That is something I want to work towards; I want to inspire people to do public art and site-specific work in the country. We have the space, venues, and beautiful architecture—why can’t we commission people like that? That really got me thinking.

On travel essentials…

I carry the world and beyond with me—walking shoes, umbrella, phone charger, extra phone, etc. I carry a lot of Indian things—some handcrafted wearables, some goodies, spices, etc.,—and meet friends along the way. I also take a lot of Kaftans.

Next destination on her list…

I plan on visiting New York by the end of this year; I haven’t been there for the last four years. I also want to go back to Florence next summer and I am looking forward to the Kochi-Muziris Biennale [December].

