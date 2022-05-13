Staycation for a quick vacation at Hyatt Place Hyderabad

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looking for some fun activities over a short vacation at this one-stop? Well, look no further than the staycations in the city that promise you all this and more. The pandemic has sure inspired many to make holidays about bonding and intimacy and a staycation offers you more than just that.

Gone are the days when families would enjoy one meal time at a restaurant - today, they prefer having a tailor-made luxurious experience that offers great food, stay and a hoard of fun activities! Hyatt Place Hyderabad’s staycation is one of the most talked-about ones in the city.

"We have a mix of 50 plus leisure and business segments that come with various discounts. Our F&B team also takes care of entertaining guests throughout their stay, including the kids with toys or some kind of activity. We also have an open-air lounge that people can enjoy sitting with their family and a rooftop bar which comes with interesting discounts. As part of our summer vacation programme, we have a weekend staycation coming up from May 28, which will go on till the end of July. The price for the 3-day staycation varied between 700-900 per person," says Kinshuk Srivastava, revenue analyst at Hyatt Place.

Bloggers in the city seem to huge fans of the staycations at Westin Hyderabad. They are designed to encourage customers to take healthy breaks for the well-being of their minds. Their poolside meals and breakfast on bed have been a hit with families walking in for a quick relaxing break.

Mohd Zubair Ali

Popular food and travel blogger Mohd Zubair Ali talks about the growing trend of staycations in the city. “I have been going on regular staycations for six years now. The best part about this is that the hotels give you a package deal that is affordable and suitable for families and a group of friends. The rates are less for rooms during the weekend, they also offer free gym and breakfast. People are bored of restaurants and clubs, they want something new and this is one of the reasons why this trend is catching up. Different properties have different price ranges. Novotel Airport has a carnival during weekends where you have a lot of activities and pet meet-ups.”

Divya Boppana, a lifestyle blogger credits the pandemic for popularising the trend of staycation. “When people had nowhere to go when travel and the borders were shut, staycations came as a blessing. Earlier, this was just a hobby of the business class. ITC Kohenur is one place I would recommend. If you are looking at something far from the city and want to connect with nature, then LifeAtPakasham at Veljerla is something you could try.”