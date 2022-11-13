Home Lifestyle Travel

Finding Nemo in Andamans

Snorkel among schools of fish and admire the breathtaking corals at Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, a gigantic live aquarium off the Andaman coast

Published: 13th November 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

By Anita Rao Kashi
Express News Service

Near the southern tip of South Andaman Island, west of Port Blair, lies Wandoor, a quaint, little town with spectacular beaches and lush greens, typical of tropical places. It is also the entry point to the Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park, one of India’s six protected marine environments. Most mornings, the jetty at Wandoor is buzzing with activity, as boats ferry people to the thalassic wilderness every 30 minutes.

Spread over 280 sqkm, the park comprises a dozen islands and several islets with bays, creeks and lagoons, and fragile ecosystems. Of these, only two—Jolly Buoy and Red Skin—are open to visitors. And it is to one of these that the boats head to on an hour-long journey, winding their way through a labyrinth of mysterious mangroves that are home to several wildlife species such as civets and deer, but none of them are visible through the thick growth. The abundance of water birds, however, more than makes up for it. Bright blue kingfishers, herons and waders flit across.

Most of the islands are surrounded by fringing reefs and vegetation that sometimes vary from island to island, depending on the extent of human interaction. A few of the islands are also crucial turtle breeding grounds.   

The shores of the Jolly Buoy Island are a palette of mesmerising shades of blue met by pale sands. Picturesque as all of it is, the bigger attraction are the coral reefs that are close to the shore and in such shallow waters that it feels safe to snorkel even for rookies. What immediately catches the eye in the world below are the vivid colours of the corals in myriad shapes—spiny, needle-shaped, stubby, cauliflower-shaped, fan-shaped with domes like mushrooms. Some are clumped together, others scattered.

Between them, they harbour varied sea creatures. The seafloor is packed with shells and pebbles on which a sluggish octopus leisurely ambles along. There are a handful of star fish of differing sizes, in red, purple and yellow. Nondescript giant clams, their shells a dull sandy colour, merge with the floor, suddenly opening to reveal striking violent insides.

Dark sea cucumbers rest motionless on the corals and startle when they suddenly move. And then there are fishes that boggle the mind and dazzle the eye. Some of them swim in shoals, gracefully weaving in and out and around the corals, moving as if to a silent symphony. Others are alone or in pairs.  There are parrot fish, tiger fish, angel fish, butterfly fish, in streaks of yellow, orange, green, blue and purple.  

The most fascinating creatures though are bright orange clownfish, tiny in size but so agile. They dart in and out of crevices, and are playful enough to approach, but scurry away if you reach out to touch them. It feels a bit like entering the fantasy world of Finding Nemo.

After more than an hour of watching this gigantic live aquarium, it is time to head back, but not before taking a few minutes to lie on the powdery sands of the beach as the gentle waters wash over.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Andaman Island Snorkeling Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park Port Blair Jolly Buoy Wandoor
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp