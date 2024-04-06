Realm of thrones

Egypt’s illustrious history is the protagonist in a one-of-a-kind drama that unfolds within the thick walls of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Centrally located on the edge of Maidan Al-Tahrir (Tahrir Square), the first purpose-built museum in the country, has been a tenacious memory-keeper for 121 years. Visitors pause when confronted with its spectacular neo-classical facade. Spread over two floors, it is an intriguing and contemplative space containing illuminated busts of Pharaohs, the mysterious treasures of the Nile, the burial collectives from faraway excavation sites, and the mummies, of course.

Once inside, you must buckle up for an adventure ride of a lifetime. The first stop is the remarkable Narmer Palette, carved on both sides on a single piece of smooth greyish-green siltstone between 3,200 BC and 3,000 BC. Engraved with the earliest hieroglyphic inscriptions found, it is often considered a blueprint for Egyptian art.