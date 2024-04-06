Travellers Without Borders

Every tourist visiting Champhai makes it a point to go across to Myanmar; a stroll as easy as visiting a nearby hamlet. The nearest tourist hotspot across the Myanmar border is the heart shaped Rih Dil Lake, which is imbued with legends. For the Chin tribes of the region, the lake is a passageway to heaven through which all souls must pass after death. A Mizo legend says it is the soul of a girl named Ri-Dhin who became a pool of water and found a place after travelling around the land. Surrounded by serene fields and breathtaking mountain views, the lake is a timeless reminder of travel seen from a vantage point above. A perfect Instagrammable destination, the Rih Dil Lake is a treasure of Myanmar’s complicated folk heritage. Commuting around the border area is easy and affordable thanks to bikes for hire that come with a rider: you’ve to hire a rider. Large groups can book cabs.

When in Myanmar, shop till you drop. Though the local currency is Kyat, most shopkeepers accept Indian rupees. Mizoram is a dry state, but the advantage of an invisible border is a high for tipplers because many international and local Myanmar alcohol brands are readily available in bars populating the border area. The immensely popular Korean noodles, energy drinks, Burmese cheroots and pickled tuna are on any shopping list. Of course, there are the mandatory but quaint shops selling tea, coffee and snacks where one lazes around and watches life pass by. Though language can be a little of a challenge, there is always someone who understands English or Hindi, and is ready to act as a translator.