The Temple Scientists

Back to the roots’ is the ethos of Ezha, which in Malayalam means ‘thread’. Three women conservation architects Swathy Subramanian, Savita Rajan and Ritu Sara Thomas weaved a thread from the wefts of community and legacy at the Karnikara mandapam in Kunnamangalam Bhagawati Temple at Karuvannur in Kozhikode district, Kerala, which they restored. The three 30-year-olds met while studying for their master’s at the School of Planning and Architecture, Delhi, in 2017.

Years later, after many successful projects in the fields of heritage conservation with organisations like the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), they established a women-led cloud-based organisation, Ezha, in 2022. It was soon selected as one of the top nine entries from over 120 across India by Reweave Kozhikode, hosted by Indian Institute of Architects (Calicut), to repair the moribund century-old Comtrust Weaving Factory.

Sruthin Lal, Executive Director of the Archival and Research Project (ARPO), a NGO which identifies lesser-known objects of lost cultural heritage was on the lookout for conservation architects who work exclusively on heritage projects. The mandate was to restore the Karnikara mandapam. Lal chose Ezha in January 2023, which had recently done the Gap Analysis of the Hampi World Heritage Site with the ASI. Subramanian explains, “The temple and its mandapam is an example of the vernacular architectural style of Kerala.”

At the centre of the 400-year-old temple dedicated to the goddess Bhadra Kali, stands the Karnikara mandapam—a 16-pillared-hall measuring 69 sq m—open on four sides. Rajan explains, “It is the centre for various rituals, ceremonies and performances.”

The Kerala temple architecture style is evident in the sloping roof, elongated eaves, timber structure and roofing of clay tiles supporting a brass finial.

“The outer beams and pillars were temporarily supported by scaffolding and steel tie-rods. The temple was dilapidated from seepage and major cracks. The timber had termites and wet rot caused by moisture,” recalls Thomas.

The purpose of the restoration was not just architectural, but also ensure the continuity of the building's traditions and preserve its religious and cultural significance. The three women experts followed a meticulous conservation approach rooted in the ancient Indian treatise Vastushastra. Rajan says, “We combined the principles of jirnoddhaarana (restoration) and punarudharana (reconstruction).”

They focused on removing incompatible additions and alterations, and maintaining the structural and material integrity. Natural timber and stone preservation methods based on Vriksha Ayurveda (Ayurveda for trees) were executed by a team of skilled craftsmen led by Chithresh Kumar PT, an expert in timber work for traditional buildings, in the redevelopment of the mandapam.

Ezha followed Kerala’s traditional construction practice, Thachu Shastra (science of carpentry in ancient Kerala). Subramanian says, “It was difficult, but we found skilled craftsman who could work using indigenous methods and materials.”