Dune by the yurt

In his rendition of the star-crossed saga of Layla and Majnu, the renowned 15th-century Sufi poet and Uzbek statesman—Alisher Navoi—casts the desert as a merciless crucible of struggle and exile. If one ventures beyond the regal structures of Samarkand towards the province of Navoi in Uzbekistan, the sheer expanse of the desolate desert lays bare its unforgiving nature. Travelling across the parched Kyzylkum wilderness, one can’t help but ponder how life in the deserts here would have inspired the verses of its eponymous poet.

For centuries, life indeed thrived even in these ‘red sands’ (or kyzylkum in Turkic languages). Across Central Asia, wandering shepherds and tribal clans sheltered themselves in mushroom-shaped yurts fashioned from camel hide. These circular tents, easily dismantled and carted by horses or camels, were constructed from naturally available materials—wooden poles and thick felt rolled from fleece—serving as the perfect portable haven for nomadic life. Today, these yurt camps offer a glimpse into the ways of the past for tourists seeking a taste of antiquity, albeit supplemented with modern amenities.

Inside the yurts, it’s a riot of colours. Vibrant handcrafted carpets and shirdaks (stitched and often colourful felt textiles) adorn the floors and walls, complemented by plush pillows and mattresses, with a characteristic whiff of camel musk. Yet fear not, for human noses acclimate swiftly, and this natural scent doubles as a deterrent to nocturnal pests. Expect shared accommodation that is tidy, comfortable, and dimly lit; alongside open-air sit-outs, sanitation facilities with running water, and snug blankets to ward off the desert chill.

Yurt camps in Navoi are dotted around the Aydarkul—a colossal man-made reservoir created in 1969. This kul (lake) is part of the Nuratau-Kyzylkum Biosphere Reserve, forming the habitat for many endangered bird species and animals, notably the Bukhara deer in the mountain areas. Beyond birdwatching, the lake’s sandy shores call for invigorating swims, relaxed angling and tranquil boat rides. Low cliffs offer vantage points to soak in sweeping panoramas of turquoise waters set against ochre sands—a scene so far from human habitation that it's an invitation for contemplative solitude.