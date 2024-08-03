The ladle of the exile

India has few destination restaurants. Naar, a cozy, 16-cover one-of-a-kind restaurant in a tiny village near Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh, is one. The mountains cast a spell on Kashmir-born maverick chef and restaurateur Prateek Sadhu, who, after working with the world’s best Michelin-starred chefs in Europe, and establishing his award-winning restaurant in Mumbai, gave up the allure of the big city, to set up Naar, It recently made it to TIME magazine’s 100 greatest places to visit in 2024.

Born in Baramullah in Kashmir, Sadhu is from an exiled Kashmir Pandit family and grew up on a farm. “In the early 90s, unfortunately our entire community was forced to leave. We were displaced, while fleeing from targeted genocide. We lived for months in refugee camps in Jammu,” he recalls. The deprivation nudged the formation of his earliest memories of food. “Food became central. Through the stories we were told when we were sitting for dinner, my mother was trying to make us connect to our roots,” he says.

At a recent pop-up at Indian Accent, New Delhi, with Chef Manish Mehrotra, Sadhu served up a 10-course meal. Dishes like the Masala carrod ‘kadhi’ with Kashmiri chutney add zest to the palate. “We wanted to serve a kadhi which is popular in Himachal Pradesh, and highlight simple, unfancy ingredients, like carrots,” says the chef, who dried and rehydrated the carrots in carrot juice, which is then mixed with yogurt. His Pahadi pork with bakarkhani and acidic butter goes back to the upper reaches of Uttarakhand or Arunachal Pradesh. “The idea was to use the same techniques and flavours. We used mountain pepper sauce, which is similar to Szechuan pepper,” he says.