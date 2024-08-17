Watch and wait

Sleep early, wake up early” is the motto of the enthusiastic guides at the Satpura Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Punctuality is a virtue, being at the right place at the right time. Jungle life is most vocal and active at dawn and dusk, and the golden hue allows photographers to play with light. “Mornings are magical,” says naturalist Shubham Alave, adding, “You might snap a sloth bear or a deer silhouetted against sun rays.”

Why bears and deer if you’re here for the big cats? “While visiting the forest, come with an open mind for an experience beyond tigers,” suggests Aly Rashid, chief naturalist and founder of the Bori Safari Lodge, an exclusive glamping retreat close to the reserve. Teeming with over 50 mammal species, 300 species of birds, and unique flora, there’s a lot to see at the Reserve. “Patience and understanding animal behaviour is vital to the trip,” says wildlife expert Tarkik Verma.

The checklist for stepping out at 4.30 am includes wearing earthy shades to blend in with the wild, head covers, sunglasses and binoculars. Don’t forget to take plenty of water. Of course, ensure the photography gear is ready for action. Set the camera to burst mode, maximum resolution, and adjust the aperture for the desired depth of field to single out subjects. With a ready finger on the shutter, perch on the prime sighting spots as guided by the naturalists, and keep clicking.