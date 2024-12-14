Lucy in the sky with diamonds via night tourism

Traditionally, vacation itineraries were packed with daytime activities—visiting monuments, basking on sun-soaked beaches, exploring bustling local markets, or heading on hiking trails. But as the hustle and bustle of the day quiets down, a different side of destinations comes to life, and it’s drawing more people out to explore. This shift towards night tourism is offering travellers the opportunity to experience places in a new light, transforming the way they approach relaxation, exploration, and adventure.

Night tourism is more than a trend. As more travellers seek these after-dark adventures, destinations are responding with innovative ways to explore the night. Because some of the most unforgettable travel moments can happen under the quiet, starlit sky, when the world feels a little more magical.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Star

For those who prefer to stay awake at night, stargazing is a popular pursuit. Away from the light pollution of urban centres, national parks, mountain retreats, remote villages, and desert resorts worldwide are capitalising on this trend, offering guided stargazing tours, telescopes, and even astronomy classes to help visitors appreciate the cosmos.

“Stargazing has been around for quite some time, but only recently has it seen growing interest among travellers of all ages. Until a few years ago, there were few opportunities for people to experience astro-tourism activities,” says Ramashish Ray, founder, Starscapes, which collaborates regularly with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to promote astro-tourism in the state.

Today, you can enjoy incredible views year-round in places like Mauna Kea in Hawaii or dark sky parks like Galloway Forest Park in Scotland. In India, Spiti and Nubra are well-known spots, but their remote locations can make access challenging. “Even now, many overlook the excellent stargazing spots such as Benital, Jageshwar, Kausani, and Bhimtal in Uttarakhand. The sand dunes near Jaisalmer and the dark skies of Coorg also offer suitable conditions,” says Ray.