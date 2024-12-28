Where myth meets reality
The sky of Rameswaram is punctuated by the tall temple spire below which the buzz of tourists is inescapable. It is an interesting juxtaposition—an ancient structure that has stood the test of time with today’s travellers who are eager to embark on a quick tour of religion, adventure and gastronomy.
The famous Ramanathaswamy Temple has the largest temple corridor in the world, boasting 1,212 splendidly sculpted pillars. The temple’s history is closely related to mythology: this is where Rama is believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva after his victory. Swami Vivekananda offered prayers at this temple in 1897, adding to its historical significance.
One of the 12 jyotirlingas, this temple is known for its sacred 22 theerthams (holy water wells). Among these, the Agni theertham is considered the most notable, where pilgrims perform rituals for the salvation of their ancestors. It is also considered the last leg of Char Dham Yatra.
Beyond the temple’s sacred precincts lies the engineering marvel of the Pamban Bridge that connects Rameswaram city (on the Pamban Island) to mainland India. The old sea bridge, a lifeline since 1914, tells tales of endurance, surviving cyclones and decades of service. Its successor, the new Pamban Bridge, awaiting inauguration, is a testament to innovation with its vertical lift span that would allow ships to glide through. Against the backdrop of the vast Palk Strait, it stands as a bridge not just between lands, but also between eras, making it a favoured spot for tourists to take selfies and videos with the azure blue waters in the background.
A little further on, Dhanushkodi, the ghost town, holds its own poignant allure to the tourist. The ruins of a church, remnants of a railway station and a sunken temple echo tales of the devastating cyclone of 1964. Yet, as the sun sets in a fiery blaze over the ocean, the stark beauty of the place softens its tragic past.
Here, the Bay of Bengal’s gentle backwaters meet the roaring waves of the Indian Ocean, a vivid spectacle of two seas colliding yet coexisting. Souvenir shops make brisk business as people throng to the venue to see where India ends geographically. During the day, fishermen haul their fresh catches to shore, where women in the makeshift shacks prepare charcoal-grilled fish, prawns and crabs—a sensory feast for the gourmands.
Travelling all the way to Rameswaram and not seeing the Ram Setu is a tourist crime. The Setu intrigues with its blend of faith and science: this 50km stretch of submerged limestone shoals, said to be Rama’s path to Lanka, stirs immense curiosity in all. ISRO’s satellite imagery hints at a lost land connection: the bridge that connected Pamban Island in India to Mannar Island in Sri Lanka until the 15th century when it was damaged by a cyclone.
For the inquisitive explorer, there are the volcanic limestone boulders displayed at the Panchamukha Hanuman Temple—floating merrily on water, defying gravity and logic. An endless stream of visitors flock to the Abdul Kalam Memorial—tribute to India’s ‘Missile Man’. With spacious interiors, interesting sculptures and well-maintained gardens it houses Kalam’s tomb, a curated museum with his pictures; miniature models of missiles; and his personal belongings including his veena.
Tucked away in the charming Kunthukal beach is the beautiful orange hued structure—Swami Vivekananda Memorial that houses a museum and an aquarium. The Hindu monk’s association with Rameswaram dates back to 1893 when he left from this shore to the US to deliver his historic speech in Chicago and returned to the same coast after four years.
Rameswaram is not just a destination; it is an experience. It connects the ethereal and the tangible, the ancient and the modern, leaving visitors with memories etched in awe and wonder.