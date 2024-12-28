Where myth meets reality

The sky of Rameswaram is punctuated by the tall temple spire below which the buzz of tourists is inescapable. It is an interesting juxtaposition—an ancient structure that has stood the test of time with today’s travellers who are eager to embark on a quick tour of religion, adventure and gastronomy.

The famous Ramanathaswamy Temple has the largest temple corridor in the world, boasting 1,212 splendidly sculpted pillars. The temple’s history is closely related to mythology: this is where Rama is believed to have worshipped Lord Shiva after his victory. Swami Vivekananda offered prayers at this temple in 1897, adding to its historical significance.

One of the 12 jyotirlingas, this temple is known for its sacred 22 theerthams (holy water wells). Among these, the Agni theertham is considered the most notable, where pilgrims perform rituals for the salvation of their ancestors. It is also considered the last leg of Char Dham Yatra.

Beyond the temple’s sacred precincts lies the engineering marvel of the Pamban Bridge that connects Rameswaram city (on the Pamban Island) to mainland India. The old sea bridge, a lifeline since 1914, tells tales of endurance, surviving cyclones and decades of service. Its successor, the new Pamban Bridge, awaiting inauguration, is a testament to innovation with its vertical lift span that would allow ships to glide through. Against the backdrop of the vast Palk Strait, it stands as a bridge not just between lands, but also between eras, making it a favoured spot for tourists to take selfies and videos with the azure blue waters in the background.