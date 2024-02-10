Shikar Royale

The sky has turned a deep shade of crimson and purple with the last rays of daylight even as the white-canopied boat glides through placid waters. Its gentle pace matches the restful mood after a rather long day. Suddenly, the shrill cries of peacocks are heard, and as if on cue, the naturalist gets a call. The boat rushes to the far-side bank, and given the sense of urgency in the air, one is beckoned off the lounge chairs. For, on a rocky outcrop in a clearing between the dhok trees, this jungle’s most famed resident has been spotted—the leopard.

Over 300 years ago, these lands on the outskirts of Udaipur in Rajasthan were part of the jagir of Bathera. Hunting formed an integral part of aristocratic pleasures back then, and an outpost (oudi) was built in this rugged terrain. Overlooking streams and a catchment lake, its location was quite strategic. Wildlife darted through the natural contours, enabling trackers to oversee their movements, noblemen to take aim with their rifles, and the ladies of the household to observe all the action from the upper storeys.

Cut to the present day, the oudi and its grounds are brimming with activity again. Elegantly refurbished by Veeram Dev Singh Krishnawat, from another of Mewar’s erstwhile noble families, Chunda Shikar Oudi is today a hidden luxury getaway for the discerning explorer. Sustained afforestation efforts over the 300-acre private estate have ensured that the native tree cover is thriving. Safaris are a must to witness the magic of the woods, best done in the wee hours before dawn when there’s a nip in the air and the apex predators are out on their hunt, or late in the afternoon when they may be found lounging on the rocks, basking in the sunshine.