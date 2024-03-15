Hokkaido's hidden hanami: Discover Japan's serene cherry blossom havens

As winter fades away and spring approaches, Japan eagerly awaits the annual delight of cherry blossoms, or sakura, unfurling their delicate petals across the landscape. For countless travel enthusiasts, the dream of experiencing Japan’s iconic ‘hanami’ (flower viewing) comes alive during this time.

While cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka are cherished for their sakura viewing, head to Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, for a serene and tranquil alternative. You can embrace the essence of spring without the usual hustle and bustle.

Hokkaido’s cherry blossom season is from late April to mid-May. The wave moves from south to north, and peak viewing time varies across the island: Hakodate and Matsumae bloom in late April, Sapporo peaks from early to mid-May, and further east, cherry blossoms can be enjoyed until early June. Whether you’re a seasoned traveller or a first-time visitor to Japan, Hokkaido’s hidden hanami gems will surely captivate you with their beauty and tranquillity.

Matsumae Castle, located in the picturesque town of Matsumae, has an impressive collection of over 10,000 cherry trees, featuring as many as 250 varieties. This stunning sight allows visitors to experience the beauty of nature in all its glory. The castle’s rich historical ambience, combined with the annual Matsumae Sakura Festival held in late April, make for an unforgettable experience.

If you are looking for a more family-friendly site, head to Hakodate Park, located at the foot of the magnificent Mount Hakodate. It is home to around 360 cherry blossom trees, with the Somei Yoshino variety being the most prominent.