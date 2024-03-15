Pangot in Uttarakhand haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers

A little detour from the main Ramnagar-Nainital road changes the perspective completely. The drive to Pangot, the quieter cousin of buzzing Nainital, is marked with thinning traffic and breathtaking mountain views. The calming sound of wind blowing between tall pine trees and the chirping of birds replaces the sound of honking cars. Pangot, just 15 km off Nainital, is a birding paradise and a perfect getaway for those who want to give crowded hill stations a miss.

Perched at over 6,000 ft, Pangot is quaint and still unexplored. While it is a perfect destination for a lazy holiday where the morning starts with the chirping of rare birds from the window sill and the day ends watching the crimson sun go down on the valley below, it also has many nearby places that can make up for all the activities and must-dos.

There are homestays and resorts which are right in the midst of nature with large open spaces for guests to bask in the sun. With ample walking treks and village tour options, Pangot helps reconnect with one’s thoughts and dreams.

The kaleidoscopic wild flowers, colourful rhododendrons and restless Drongo birds seem straight out of an Enid Blyton book. While some fields here are green with pea-laden tendrils, others have a heavy growth of lentils. Women walk with purpose here as they carry wood for the kitchen fire and men are mostly working in the fields. It is a wonderful sight to see school children walking, hopping and running back from school through the narrow walkways in between the crop fields.