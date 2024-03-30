Village of healing

A sunflower field catches your eye as you drive towards Shilimb village in Maharashtra. The vibrant yellow of the flowers, swaying in the breeze, soaking in the sunlight against the backdrop of a clear blue sky resembles a painting. A little ahead, a sugarcane field towers over a field of millets. Greenhouses which are hotbeds of floriculture compliment the lush fields. Further ahead, the bright orange of the flame of the forest or palash have just started to bloom. Everywhere you look, nature is omnipresent. Nestled in the Western Ghats which are one of the biodiversity hotspots of the world, Shilimb is meant for reconnecting and rewinding.

Dharana Wellness Retreat nestled among the verdant green here boasts sustainable initiatives including reforestation, stormwater management and greywater recycling. Wellness programmes combining holistic therapies, Iyengar yoga, pranayama, Tibetan bowl meditation and clay therapy are offered on the 330-acre property. The Green Table restaurant modelled on the fork-to-table concept serves contemporary, healthy and nutritional cuisine with ingredients sourced from the organic garden.

A red-vented bulbul chirps as you observe the purple-rumped sunbird prettily perched on a flower while feeding on its nectar. Their day has begun and so has yours. A group of visitors are ready to trek to Shilimb Peak. From the base, the 921 metres above sea level peak which is a plateau looks daunting. The start of the trek is easy on even ground. Gradually the incline starts. Dry leaves crunch beneath booted feet. Breaks are taken to catch ones breath and soak in the serenity of the Western Ghats which are a UNESCO World Heritage Site, as Plum Judy and Common Rustic butterflies make an appearance.