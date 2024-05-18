Tadoba's tigers: Unfazed by tourists, masters of the jungle

Tiger-spotting is serious business at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. On any given evening, as the visitor is about sit down for dinner after a long day of dusk to dawn safaris, the tiger fanboys hold forth. “Raka’s back,” announces one tiger-spotter with a self-satisfied smile. “He’s a dude alright,” pronounces another; “got into a fight with Junior Mowgli and came off the winner.” There’s much appreciative nodding and recall of Matkasur’s scraps with the fierce Gabbar in earlier times. Then the talk veers off to Unnamed Female with cubs, a new entrant. “I’m of a mind to name her Min Min,” jokes Ali Huzaifa, a naturalist at Red Earth Resort, Tadoba which acts as the base of the tiger spotters. The house kitten snoozing under the table looks up hearing her name, perhaps gratified that she will share that name with a bigger cat counterpart.

Apparently Unnamed Female’s cubs have learned the way of the Tadoba Tiger: to be completely impervious to the safari vehicles crawling alongside, as also to the whirr of several cameras going off at once, some equipped with lenses the size of small bazookas. These are indeed, family tigers.

Red Earth Tadoba’s manager, Jeswin Kingsly, is a senior naturalist who has much to say on the big cats. “These are totally tourism zone animals,” he says. “They walk alongside safari vehicles, completely unconcerned. In fact, when the vehicle stops for a closer look, they come to a standstill and direct a puzzled look at the occupants. It is an amazing experience, locking eyes with a tiger.”