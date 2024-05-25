Moda Goa Museum: House of memories

Once word spread, the artefacts started coming in. An altar piece from an old church that had been part of a family home, clothes worn by older generations, ornaments in gold that were specimens of the exquisite handiwork of Goan goldsmiths of yore… future curators, Rodricks and Marrel received it all and ensured everything was stored safely.

Then fate intervened. With no warning, on February 12, 2020, Rodricks died of a heart attack as he was taking his customary afternoon nap. And in March the same year, with Covid razing through the country, a nationwide lockdown brought India to a standstill. It would have forced anyone to abandon an orphan dream that was indeed larger than life. But Marrel held on to the idea. It has been three decades since the beginning, and now the Museum is at the take-off point.

“With his usual meticulous way of planning everything, Wendell had put every single thing about the museum down on record,” Marrel says. And indeed, the designer had not just decided on what each of the galleries of his museum would carry but even the colour of each room and floors and the manner in which everything would be displayed. There was much to be done. “The site had to be made worthy of housing clothes and photos that could be affected by humidity. The flooring was another expensive proposition; we used liquid cement to be able to add colours, so we have floors in different colours in every gallery, and walls ranging from grey to fuscia to teal and gold,” Marrel says.