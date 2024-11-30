Shimmering on the Silk Route

For travelphiles who grew up on a steady diet of Silk Route lore, perhaps the most famous trading route in history evokes the romance of adventure. While Uzbekistan gets the prize for variety, neighbouring Kazakhstan has some little-known destinations, which open the gateway to a bejewelled past. About 688 km southwest of Almaty, the gateway to Kazakhstan and most-favoured choice of travellers to the country, lies the hidden treasure of Shymkent.

On the surface, Shymkent can come across as just another Kazakh town, with a strong Russian ethos in its Soviet-era architecture, myriad conversations and signboards in Russian, and is reflected in dressing and mannerisms. Scratch the surface, and you will unearth Chimkent, as it was formerly known.

A 12th-century trading town, it was originally established as a caravan serai for Sayram, a pivotal trading town 10 km to the east. Chimkent grew to become a massive trading centre in its own right, and doubled as a fortress and military base to protect Sayram.

It was destroyed multiple times by invaders including Genghis Khan, then captured later by Russians, before ultimately gaining independence in 1993. Wandering through the ruins of the citadel and old city, Shym Qala, gives a glimpse into the world it once was. The historical open-air complex has several landmarks, a testament to its bygone stories.

Close to the old city is the iconic Ordabasy Square, adjacent to the Independence Park and Kosher Ata mosque. Three streets converge at this square which has the zher-ana at the centre, a monument built in honour of the three wise men of Kazakhstan whose quotes feature in local lore, the pillar topped with a symbol of Mother Earth.

While exploring the town, cool off with a khymyz on a hot day, a fermented mare milk drink Shymkent was known for even in its trading heydays. While khymyz is a national drink available on stands across Kazakhstan, a drink particular to Shymkent is kvass, a low alcohol, fermented drink that mimics beer in colour and taste.

Graduate from street drinks to a full-fledged meal at Bozjyra, perfect for anyone seeking a deep dive into traditional Central Asian cuisine. Among other dishes, you can sample the classic meat-and-noodles beshbarmakhere, and baursauk, Kazakhstan’s beloved national deep-fried bread. For fine dining, head to Sandyq, where culture meets class.