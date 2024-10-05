Calling on Armenia’s Van Gogh

As you sit down with Armenian painter Lusik Aguletsi’s family—the artist was often called the Van Gogh of Armenia—sipping warm mountain tea, the room becomes filled with conversations, memories and stories of a woman who has left an indelible mark on the country’s culture. Lusik, survived by her daughter Astghik Samvelyan and son Armen Aguletsi, continues to live on in the hearts of her family and the city of Yerevan. “Yerevan isn’t just a place on a map, it’s a heartbeat, a feeling of belonging,” Armen explains.

Yerevan, a city constantly evolving, once had the steady presence of Aguletsi. She would walk through the capital in traditional Armenian garments, each piece handcrafted, representing a deep connection to her heritage.

But Lusik’s creativity extended far beyond clothing. She designed belts, jewellery, furniture, and décor, transforming her home into what many visitors now call ‘Armenia in one room’. Today, this house stands as a museum, a living memory of the artist’s life, where every corner is filled with traditional furniture, rugs, sculptures and dolls.

Lusik lived here until her passing in 2018, and the family continues to preserve her legacy in every detail of the space. In 2012, the state proposed turning the home into a museum due to its historical significance.

The museum, now a reflection of Armenian heritage, offers visitors a chance to experience what life once was in this ancient land. “When visitors walk through, they experience the Armenian lifestyle,” Astghik explains. The museum features a recreated Armenian kitchen, highlighting the importance of food in Armenian culture.

The restaurant on the premises is filled with dishes influenced by European and Asian flavours, reflecting Armenia’s position at the crossroads of many cultures. “Khorovats and kebabs are popular, but traditional dishes like topik and vornamen truly define Armenian cuisine,” Astghik says.

The ground floor features garden artefacts and sculptures created by Yuri, while the first floor displays Lusik’s extensive collection of Armenian national clothing from the 19th and 20th centuries. These garments, some originals and others replicas crafted by Lusik and her father, commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

These outfits, along with silver jewellery and porcelain utensils, represent a rich cultural heritage. The collection also includes a cradle that once belonged to Lusik’s father, illustrating the deep familial connections woven into their home.