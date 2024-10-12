Hospitably Ethnic by the Sea
In the scenic coastal village of Dombe near Karnataka’s Byndoor, a homestay comes alive in the wee hours of the morning. Greater coucals and Rufous Treepie hop around, alighting high above on the red Mangalore tiled-roof of the villa. A hint of blue that catches your eye could turn out to be a kingfisher perched on a slender branch of a tree. In the kitchen, Ginny the cat casts a lazy glance before dozing off on her comfortable cushion.
The dogs, Cruise and Idli, are exploring the nook and corners as butterflies flit around in the sunlight. When the husband-wife duo Tanveer Taj and Priyanka Jena delve into an explanation of why they named their homestay Praana Experience, one can clearly see why. The six-room pet-friendly beach homestay pulsates with life and energy.
Chef David Norman takes over the kitchen to prepare simple, yet delicious meals consisting of various kinds of vegetables, rice, fish, prawns and chicken just what one needs after a swim in the sea. But there’s more to the homestay than what meets the eye.
Beyond the charming sea-view and the slow life, Praana also finds its energy in its eco-friendly architecture and sustainable way of life. When Taj, who grew up in Muscat and Mumbai-based Jena quit their corporate jobs and moved to Karnataka, the avid travellers knew that they wanted to build something which leaves minimal environmental footprint. “We have seen the downside of plastic consumption and seen it growing worse each passing year. So even if we don’t make the place better, the idea is to not leave an environmental footprint,” says Taj.
Apart from an Artist’s Cottage, Garden Room and Ocean Room which they built when they shifted here in 2019, they have recently restored a 75-year-old house with three rooms into a villa with private access to the beach.
Acknowledging the expertise of the local artisans and labourers, the couple hired skilled workers from the village for the construction of the house. The original pillars of the house were retained while the old doors were repurposed and turned into tables.
Small jharokha-style windows were refurbished as wall décor. The middle room which housed an attic in the olden days was broken down; the room’s high ceilings now allow for better ventilation and keep the rooms airy. The natural cement flooring and Mangalore tiles on the roofs local to the region keeps the villa cool during the summers.
At their Beach Cottage next to the villa, the courtyard has carved wooden pillars which belonged to an old temple. Being so close to the sea, no metal has been used inside the rooms as they tend to rust easily. Instead, the furniture is made of concrete and bricks. The homestay also follows the principles of sustainability in their day-to-day life.
Single-use plastics which can be recycled are washed, dried and donated to an organisation called Ecokari which recycles them into bags and belts among other household items. The owners also organise regular beach clean-ups, donating the plastic bottles and other trash collected to the local raddiwallah. With their ‘no environmental footprint’ policy, the place is stepping up as a sustainable haven.