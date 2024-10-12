Hospitably Ethnic by the Sea

In the scenic coastal village of Dombe near Karnataka’s Byndoor, a homestay comes alive in the wee hours of the morning. Greater coucals and Rufous Treepie hop around, alighting high above on the red Mangalore tiled-roof of the villa. A hint of blue that catches your eye could turn out to be a kingfisher perched on a slender branch of a tree. In the kitchen, Ginny the cat casts a lazy glance before dozing off on her comfortable cushion.

The dogs, Cruise and Idli, are exploring the nook and corners as butterflies flit around in the sunlight. When the husband-wife duo Tanveer Taj and Priyanka Jena delve into an explanation of why they named their homestay Praana Experience, one can clearly see why. The six-room pet-friendly beach homestay pulsates with life and energy.

Chef David Norman takes over the kitchen to prepare simple, yet delicious meals consisting of various kinds of vegetables, rice, fish, prawns and chicken just what one needs after a swim in the sea. But there’s more to the homestay than what meets the eye.

Beyond the charming sea-view and the slow life, Praana also finds its energy in its eco-friendly architecture and sustainable way of life. When Taj, who grew up in Muscat and Mumbai-based Jena quit their corporate jobs and moved to Karnataka, the avid travellers knew that they wanted to build something which leaves minimal environmental footprint. “We have seen the downside of plastic consumption and seen it growing worse each passing year. So even if we don’t make the place better, the idea is to not leave an environmental footprint,” says Taj.

Apart from an Artist’s Cottage, Garden Room and Ocean Room which they built when they shifted here in 2019, they have recently restored a 75-year-old house with three rooms into a villa with private access to the beach.