Swachh Sikkim Village

Cleanliness begins at home. In 2017, Dawa Choden Bhutia, the panchayat president of Phadamchen village in Sikkim, assembled 17 women to form a group called Swachhata Sahayogi, a name that literally translates to “sanitation assistants”. Together these women decided to tackle the mounting waste crisis in the village.

This, of course, was no easy task. Phadamchen’s isolated location meant the mission would require immense perseverance and motivation. The 2020 lockdown was a particularly difficult time. “I had no option but to drive the garbage truck all the way to the collection centre since we didn’t have a driver during the lockdown,” recalls Bhutia.

The Turning Point

Tucked away in remote East Sikkim, nondescript Phadamchen is perched at over 8,000 feet and surrounded by thick temperate forests. It has earned the title of Sikkim’s “cleanest village” thanks to the efforts of Bhutia and her dedicated group of volunteers. The village is in close proximity to the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, renowned for its elusive red panda population. Because of this there has been a surge in tourism.

With the tourists, came an environmental problem—a mountain of waste. Faced with a difficult terrain, limited access to waste management infrastructure, and grappling with plastic pollution threatening wildlife, the residents of Phadamchen decided to take matters into their own hands. In 2022, Bhutia’s efforts caught the attention of WWF India, which had been working on conservation efforts in Sikkim as part of their Red Panda conservation project, supported by the SBI Foundation.

Phadamchen was identified as a key area for ‘habitat management’. “We saw an opportunity to implement effective waste management strategies, with the aim to protect the environment while promoting sustainable tourism,” says Laktsheden Theengh, WWF’s Landscape Coordinator in Sikkim.

The WWF team began by identifying people working in hotels, homestays, shops, and retired professionals who were interested in the cause. They offered training in waste segregation and composting. Now, every Sunday, the 147 households in Phadamchen contribute at least three to four kilos of plastic waste each, which is delivered to a nearby Material Recovery Facility established with support from WWF and SBI Foundation.

The facility processes the collected plastic, which is then recycled or repurposed into products like bags and baskets, which are sold both locally and to tourists.