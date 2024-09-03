Sharp surge in Indians travelling abroad, UAE and Thailand remain top destinations

More Indians are taking trips to international destinations, with a 32% growth in people taking two or more trips in a year, said travel major MakeMyTrip in a report that analyzed data between June 2023 and May 2024. The growth is even higher at 37% for Indian travellers who are taking three or more international trips in a year.

While cities such as Bangkok and Dubai remained the most travelled overseas destinations for Indians this year, there has been a meteoric rise in newer places such as Baku (Azerbaijan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan). As per the report titled ‘How India Travels Abroad’, travel-related searches for Almaty and Baku grew by 527% and 395% respectively this year. The other top emerging destinations are Hong Kong, Colombo and Tokyo.

The top ten most searched countries, led by UAE and Thailand, this year remain the same as 2023, contributing to 64% of all international searches on the platform. The two Asian nations accounted for 31% of total searches. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi lead the charts for international travel searches.

“There has been a 70% increase in the combined search volume for the top 10 emerging destinations...The overall contribution of searches for emerging destinations on our platform has increased from 10% to 14%, indicating that Indians are exploring newer global destinations,” said MakeMyTrip.