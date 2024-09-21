Time stands still in Schiltach
A group of Spanish tourists is engrossed in admiring a timber-crafted house in the town of Schiltach located in the Black Forest in Germany. Their guide draws their attention to the façade which has wooden ornamentation on it. The wooden frames are painted in red, while the window shutters are coated in green. The rest of the house is painted white. A chimney on one side of the house mentions the year it was built in, 1604.
Today the timber-crafted house has been transformed into a boutique hotel, Adler Schiltach. It is walking distance from another special house which has Germany’s largest private pharmacy museum, the Apotheken Museum. Its display window offers a peek into the evolution of pharmacy: There is a white-coloured mortar and pestle dating back to 1914-1916. Small glass bottles labelled with medicinal oils are placed alongside. The museum takes visitors through the history of pharmacy and the world of pharmacists.
Two timber-framed houses in front of the museum form a picture perfect snapshot. However, more than their interesting façade, it is their cellars which whisper a party tradition that dates back centuries. Every year in winter, the residents celebrate a three-day carnival. They wear masks and party in the town’s market place, restaurants and the cellars of these homes which are connected by a tunnel. The masks worn are handcrafted, made of wood and depict the folklore of Schiltach.
Some of the houses in Schiltach have simple wooden frames with minimal woodwork on their façade. Others have a spot of colour with pots full of vibrant flowers in full bloom. Remnants of the old city walls are visible at the base of some of these timber framed houses. These houses were rebuilt on top of the old city walls after the massive fire that ravaged the town in the 16th century. From the town centre, it is a short walk to the tannery quarter which is located outside the town. The soft water of Schiltach coupled with local skill were responsible for making the German town’s leather products sought-after in the olden days. At that time, there were almost 30 tanneries, of which only one remains today.
A wooden wonderland that is a must-visit.
RETAIL THERAPY
Sitting in their private balcony in Meliá Frankfurt City, a couple raises a toast to celebrate their 10th anniversary. From Meliá, which is part of the city’s first hybrid tower, they head to Wertheim village, an iconic open air shopping destination. The couple is ushered to ‘The Apartment’, an invitation-only suite for personal shopping and relaxation. On entering, you notice the intricate wallpaper from Schumacher Paris. There are two private shopping suites on either side.
New arrivals of preferred brands are neatly racked up inside. The experienced stylist is also on hand to assist on personal style. In the middle of the large reception room is a tastefully designed bar whose vibrant stained-glass window pays tribute to a celebrated local glass manufacturer. The tea room and library have aesthetic walnut and plum wood furniture.
In summer, you can sip a glass of champagne in the garden. In winter, mulled wine will be waiting for you. Designed by David Thomas, the internationally acclaimed architect and interior designer, The Apartment has a personal and local vibe to it. No better retail therapy than this.