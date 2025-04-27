Where the wild things are

Some places seem untouched by time—where nature unfolds at its own rhythm, far removed from the chaos of human life. Nestled in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary is one such haven. Part of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and spanning over 400 square kilometers, it serves as a vital ecological corridor between India and Nepal. Declared a sanctuary in 1976, Katarniaghat remains largely overshadowed by its more celebrated neighbours—Dudhwa National Park in India and Chitwan National Park in Nepal.

Unlike more commercialised parks like Corbett National Park or Ranthambore, safaris here feel personal. There are fewer jeeps, fewer tourists, and more space for solitude.

Just a four-hour drive from Lucknow, it makes for an ideal long-weekend escape. Accommodation is simple—forest lodges tucked amid the trees—and the sanctuary is open from November 15 to June 15. For the true adventurer, a boat ride on the Geruwa River—a stronghold of the critically endangered Gangetic dolphins—is a must. Drift past dense vegetation, watch a gharial slip beneath the surface, or catch a fleeting glimpse of a dolphin’s back slicing through the water.