Yacht the talk in India

Yacht companies are also catering to specific needs of their Indian clientele. Whether it’s installing on-deck mandirs, customising interiors with Indian art and textiles, or designing menus around Indian cuisine curated by Michelin-starred chefs, the industry is going beyond the conventional to court Indian buyers.

Billionaire Gautam Singhania, known for his adventurous spirit and love for the sea, sails aboard M Y Ashena—a stunning Burmese teak yacht built in India, merging classic aesthetics with modern luxury. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s glitterati have embraced yachting as the ultimate escape. Rumours abound that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone may soon join the ranks of Indian celebrity yacht owners. Shah Rukh Khan often charters high-end yachts along the French Riviera, while Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are frequently seen basking in Mediterranean waters.

Across the globe, the yacht continues to evolve as a nexus of high-tech engineering and opulent design. Tom Cruise’s new Swan 108 is a racing yacht built for speed and spectacle, while Bill Gates’ Breakthrough, a $645 million superyacht, is set to headline the Monaco Yacht Show with its infinity pool, helipad, and even an onboard medical suite.

Indian buyers, too, are seeking this fusion of innovation and extravagance—and yacht makers are responding with immersive design consultations, Indian-based concierge services, and invitations to private showings in Monaco, Cannes, and Abu Dhabi.