Saints and Spirits on the Black Sea

The island’s history is equally fascinating. The 15th-century Monastery of St. Anastasia, which served as a religious sanctuary, was looted repeatedly for its gold and rare herbs. Later on, in the 1920s the monastery was converted into a prison only to witness Bulgaria’s most cinematic jailbreaks in 1925—when 43 political prisoners escaped from the island in two tiny rowboats. This great escape is still commemorated in a small but surprisingly high-tech museum within the old monastery.

If you’re into unique stays—and don’t mind possible paranormal encounters—Anastasia Island has a five-roomed boutique hotel with an atmospheric view of Burgas Bay. Guests are treated to minimalist monk-chic interiors, and the kind of stillness that could either soothe your soul or send you running for a nightlight. It's not for the weak-hearted.

Next door is the island’s only restaurant, cheerily called 100 Years Ago, housed in a former monk’s cell. Think dishes crafted from monastic recipes going back centuries— grilled fish seasoned with monastery herbs, plum rakia and fig jam so good that it nearly justifies sainthood.

Sip the herbal magic of Lekarna—a charming apothecary cum café. It offers herbal teas and tinctures based on Saint Anastasia’s healing legacy. She was