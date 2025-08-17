Blues in the wind

With its white-washed houses and bright blue-hued doors, flower pots set on its crenelated walls, antiquated buildings and gothic churches in cobbled alleys, Obidos, at the risk of sounding cliched, is a magical fairy tale town. As one approaches the quaint town, just 85 km away from Portugal’s capital Lisbon, the cheerful local guide Juan gleefully announces, “It is my favourite and one of the prettiest places in Portugal and I am sure it is going to be yours too.” You could be initially sceptical of Juan’s almost sweeping statement, but it does not take very long to realise that he is indeed right!

Considered as one of the well persevered medieval villages in Europe, the town dates back to Roman times. Ruled by the Portugal kings since the 12th century, history has it that the town was gifted by King Dinis to his wife as a wedding present in the 13th century. Since then, the town became an exclusive property of the Portugal queens, a tradition that continued till the 19th century and one which gave it the moniker—‘the Town of Queens’. Dinis is also credited with renovating and rebuilding the present-day castle, Castelo de Óbidos. The well preserved, fortified walls of the castle Pousada, which has been serving as a hotel since 1950, gives the city its intrinsic character.